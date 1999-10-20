A Brite Storefront Source: A Brite Company

A Brite Company is a unique business that manufactures and markets a total line of proprietary chemicals for the metal finishing and environmental industries. Our processes include cleaners for steel, aluminum, die-cast, spray washers, aqueous and special purpose cleaners; zinc, zinc-alloy, copper, cad, tin, and nickel brightener systems, chromates, lacquers, rust preventatives, phosphates, bright-dips, specialty chemical process and electrofluoritic coatings.

We have made a commitment to produce products and processes that feature the most advanced and innovative technology available. We have also directed our efforts to make this technology easy to use and environmentally safe.

In addition to offering superior technology, A Brite Company has a commitment to provide a "partnership" with the client in solving and servicing the challenges of today's marketplace. Whether working together to produce a custom blended product, designing a complete finishing system, or staying through the weekend to solve a tough plating problem, our company and our trained, professional staff are flexible to your needs and respond like no other supplier to solve your finishing or environmental challenges.