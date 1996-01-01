Alkaline Non-Cyanide Silver Plating Process

The E-Brite 50/50 is an alkaline non-cyanide silver plating process that is said to be a better alternative to cyanide silver plating. It offers adhesion and bright plating without a separate brightener additive. In addition, a separate strike plate is not required on copper as it is with cyanide. This process plates out of the silver anodes rather than the solution. Further, the anodes polarize, providing anode corrosion.

EPI, Electrochemical Products Inc., 17000 Lincoln Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151-2781 Phone (414) 786-9330 Fax (414) 786-9403

