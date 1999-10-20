Alumiplate, Inc. Storefront Source: Alumiplate, Inc.

AlumiPlate, Inc. is the exclusive world-wide supplier of metal finishing services, technology, chemicals and equipment specifically focused on the world-wide patented AlumiPlateSM process for the electrodeposition of aluminum on a commercial basis.

We help our customers to achieve lower life cycle costs for their products by enabling users to take advantage of the attractive surface properties of high purity aluminum (such as excellent corrosion resistance), while still benefiting from the physical properties of virtually any basis metal.

We provide technical design engineering assistance and applications engineering expertise aimed at providing excellent technical solutions that go beyond just plating. We endeavor to think about your application, materials, demands on the components and customer objectives of coating a part.