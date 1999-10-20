Anoplate Corporation Storefront Source: Anoplate Corporation

Anoplate Corporation has provided industry-leading metal-finishing services for 35 years. Experience is one of the chief reasons for choosing Anoplate as your metal-finishing supplier.

Over the years, Anoplate has served customers with a wide range of industries. We've developed a wealth of plating experience and know-how, and we've proven our value as a highly skilled, diversified plating resource.

With modern equipment and a production staff of 135, Anoplate gives you access to a complete range of conventional metal finishes and surface treatments - anodizing, hard chrome, black oxide, electroless nickel, and many more. We're fully equipped to meet all standard processing needs and to provide all related services.

In addition, Anoplate is experienced in many specialized, less traditional processes - black chrome, brush plating, plating on magnesium, adhesive bonding pretreatments, and vacuum impregnation are good examples.

INNOVATIVE ENGINEERING AND FLEXIBLE PRODUCTION SET-UPS ALSO ALLOW US TO OFFER PROCESSES THAT ARE UNIQUE AND CUSTOMER-SPECIFIC

Anoplate works daily with Fortune 500 companies like Martin Marietta, Eastman Kodak, AT&T and IBM - but also with smaller manufacturers who have their own special production and service requirements. Across North America, customers like these turn to Anoplate for production experience they can trust.