Atrex8 Source: Millenium Software, LLC

With version 8.0 you can do line item discounts, update categories easily, quickly assign price categories, use service order templates, SQL queries can be created visually using the new SQL Power Query, reports can be sent as .rtf email attachments, and more. Atrex's new features, at a glance: Line Item Discounts Added linking capabilities with Goldmine Category Maintenance routines Mass pricing category updates Service Order Job Templates Visual SQL Designer Emailed Reports Batch Inventory Functions