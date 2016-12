Benchmark Products Source: Benchmark Products, Inc.

Benchmark Products is a manufacturer of finishing products for every type of material, from aluminum to steel. Benchmark finishes are utilized worldwide to produce an endless number of plated products, including auto parts, shopping carts, tools, lawn furniture, grill racks, etc. The list goes on and on. Established in 1982, Benchmark has grown from a small company by offering manufacturers finishes that consistently meet their needs