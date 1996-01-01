Chrome-Free Final Rinse Source: Oakite Products Inc.

CrysCoat Ultra Seal is a non-chrome final rinse that provides superior paint adhesion and corrosion resistance, without the environmental hazards, disposal concerns, and high operating costs associated with chrome rinses.

Typically used as a final rinse in conversion coating processes, CrysCoat Ultra Seal replaces hazardous chrome final rinses without compromising the finished product's quality. This rinse reacts with phosphated metal surfaces to enhance its paint bonding and corrosion-resistance properties. It is compatible with water-borne, high solid, solvent-based, powder and electrodeposition paint systems used in aerospace, appliance, architectural, automotive, HVAC, and other metal-processing operations. It is effective with iron and zinc phosphate over steel, aluminum, zinc or their alloy substrates.

