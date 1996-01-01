Deburring Steel Source: Surface Technology, Inc.

Deburr 1000 is a process for deburring most types of steel. It is a electroless chemical process that removes burrs on steel parts which are created by cutting, milling, forging, and molding, without distorting even the most intricately shaped parts. The process has a number of advantages compared with conventional deburring methods such as grinding, polishing, thermal and electrolytic deburring, which require excessive manual labor time and additional costs.

This process can be used in two ways:

Short immersion times quickly sever burrs from the workpiece at their base. The burrs then fully dissolve in the bath. Reproducibility of material removal is as low as 0.5 microns.

Longer immersion times polish, shape, and round the edges of precision parts. Surfaces can be polished to a peak-to-valley height of 0.1 micron.

