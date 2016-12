Estimating Solutions Source: Estimating Solutions Pty Ltd.

This software will enable you to: Prepare a tender for a project in the shortest possible time. Take the drudgery out of searching price lists and install rates. Minimise the risk of errors with extending and adding up columns of figures. Be consistant in the preparation of you tender. In addition, this software gives you more time to think of how you are going to win the job and gives you more time to prepare other tenders.