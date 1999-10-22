Hawkins Chemical Source: Hawkins Chemical

Hawkins Chemical, Inc. is a formulator, manufacturer, blender, distributor, and sales agent for more than 500 industrial chemicals and 600 reagent grade laboratory chemicals, servicing more than a thousand customers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and upper Michigan. A fleet of trucks, trailers, tankers and tractors operates from a 150,000 plus square foot warehouse located at the Hawkins Chemical home office, permitting the Company to respond to the Special needs and requirements of its customers throughout its nine - state delivery network. To facilitate trans-shipments, the warehouse is equipped with special loading bays and 500 feet of trackage for railroad car reception.

At the river Terminals, Hawkins Chemical receives, stores and distributes various products in bulk; manufactures sodium hypochlorite (bleach), potassium carbonate, FCC grade citrates and phosphates; repackages liquid chlorine; and performs custom blending of materials for customers.

In 1996, Hawkins acquired the American Excelsior property adjacent to the Hawkins' headquarters. Plans are in the works to expand food chemical production at this site and additional warehousing will allow for current and future expansion needs of the Divisions.

Hawkins has been a pioneer in the upper Midwest providing a number of services, including:

The first bulk tank truck delivery of liquid caustic soda, and the construction of a multi-million gallon caustic soda storage terminal on the Mississippi River;

The first to repackage refrigeration grade anhydrous ammonia in cylinders;

The first repackaging of chlorine in one ton containers and in 150 pound cylinders;

The acquisition of a fleet of modern stainless steel tank trailers in single and double chemical compartment configurations;

The addition of large storage facilities for sodium silicate, aqua ammonia, potassium hydroxide, ferric chloride; propionic, citric, hydrofluorosilicic, phosphoric, hydrochloric, and sulfuric acids;

A continuing commitment to the expansion of bulk chemical production and handling facilities