Peroxide-Based Chemical Polishing for High Luster Finishes Source: Hubbard-Hall Incorporated

The Laser Ex 50 is a peroxide-based chemical polishing system that will provide a high luster on

The Laser Ex 50 is a peroxide-based chemical polishing system that will provide a high luster on brass and most copper alloys. Parts processed in the laser system can be plated, oxidized, soldered, or lacquered. The high luster is said to be superior to that obtained in the conventional chromic or nitric acid based bright–dips. Because it is not a direct replacement for these solutions, longer immersion times and extra process tanks are required.

Hubbard-Hall, 563 Waterbury, CT 06708 Phone: (203) 756-5521 Fax: (203) 753-5358

