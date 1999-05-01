PhysProps (Fully functional 14-day trial) Source: G&P Engineering Software

PhysProps is an advanced database and estimation application tool for chemical and physical properties of pure substances. The database is composed of over 6,500 chemical specie names and their synonyms (both organic and inorganic). If a particular compound property is not in the database, it may be estimated from the estimation module which supports standard industry techniques.

The application is easy to operate and offers flexiblity to the user through its intuitive Windows interface. Features include: