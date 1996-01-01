Satin Nickel Finishes

Pearlbrite satin nickel processes produce a uniform, satin finish on steel, copper, and

Pearlbrite satin nickel processes produce a uniform, satin finish on steel, copper, and copper alloys over a broad current density range from satin bright to full matte. These satin nickels may be overplated with gold, black nickel, silver, chrome, and ruthenium among others. The operating solution requires a user to maintain only one operating solution to produce a variety of satin nickel finishes. It is highly resistant to fingerprinting and scratching and requires no specialized equipment.

Enthone-OMI Inc, P.O. Box 1900, New Haven, CT 06508 Phone: (203) 799-4909 Fax: (203) 799-1513

