Trivalent Chromate Conversion Coating

Perma Pass Immunox 3K is a single-component system that approaches the color of a blue hexavalent chromate. Immunox 3K is highly corrosion-resistant as shown in 72-hour salt spray testing to white corrosion. Adding an Enseal topcoat stretches that corrosion resistance to 96 hours, equaling corrosion resistance of hexavalent yellow conversion coatings. The process is highly resistant up to 302°F.

Immunox 3K is said to perform best on alkaline, non-cyanide zinc processes. Typical applications include electronic chassis, fasteners, speakers, brackets, and wire goods.

Enthone-OMI Inc, P.O. Box 1900, New Haven, CT 06508 Phone: (203) 799-4909 Fax: (203) 799-1513

