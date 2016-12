water purification, membrane separation, chemical recovery, waste minimization, wastewater reclamation, landfill Source: Mobile Process Technology

For over twenty-five years, Mobile Process Technology has provided its clients with mobile and land-based water and process purification systems utilizing filtration, adsorption, ion exchange, membrane systems and other complimentary separation technologies. MPT routinely provides equipment and personnel on a service basis, short or long term. Our customers typically prefer to buy results, not equipment.