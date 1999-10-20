Associated Rack Corp. - Florida Division Storefront Source: Associated Rack Corp.

With more than 50 years experience serving the metal finishing, painting, and electronics industries, ARC has earned an unbeatable reputation. As the country's largest builder of custom racks, baskets, fixtures, and accessories, ARC can design and manufacture to meet your requirements, rebuild your fixtures to a like-new condition, and fabricate custom metal components.

ARC design engineers,are knowledgeable and experienced in processing methods and can design custom tools to optimize your equipment's capabilities in combination with maximizing space utilization and loading/unloading efficiencies.

ARC will respond to your request and submit a precision-built prototype for testing. Upon your approval, ARC will commit to a firm delivery date.

With production facilities strategically located in ten major U.S. industrial centers, your parts are manufactured at an ARC facility near you. On those occasions when you need delivery "yesterday", we have the flexibility to produce at several of our facilities or shift additional personnel to the ARC plant nearest you. Our centralized purchasing system means that there are materials readily available at all locations.

Providing you with personalized service is our highly-regarded sales force. "Field engineer" is a better description. They are knowledgeable of processes, metals, and the problems you encounter.

No prima donnas, they aren't hesitant to climb onto your equipment to get a close look at a problem area or to take some needed measurements. And, they don't drive sedans. They'll arrive at your plant in a pick-up truck so they can personally transport your parts and items to be rebuilt. This can save valuable time and shipping costs. It won't be long before you realize "an ARC sales engineer is a sales person you can rely on."

Thousands of companies, now our customers, prove that ARC means value. When you contact your nearest ARC location you can begin to experience the combination of service, quality, and value as only we provide. Then you can relax knowing that you have hired the best!