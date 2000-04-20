With version 8.0 you can do line item discounts, update categories easily, quickly assign price categories, use service order templates, SQL queries can be created visually using the new SQL Power Query, reports can be sent as .rtf email attachments, and more.
Atrex's new features, at a glance:
Line Item Discounts
Added linking capabilities with Goldmine
Category Maintenance routines
Mass pricing category updates
Service Order Job Templates
Visual SQL Designer
Emailed Reports
Batch Inventory Functions