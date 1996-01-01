Chrome-Based Conversion Coating Source: U.S. Specialty Color Corporation

Specialty Aurous 19 is a chrome-based conversion coating for aluminum that has been modified so that the finisher can use the same single component product to produce a gold/dark yellow coating that meets Mil-5541 requirements and to produce a true colorless/clear coating.

This coating is color product line approved and listed by the military under QPL-81706. The easy to use powdered chromate conversion coating enables users to meet Mil-C-5541 for maximum corrosion protection as well as low electrical resistance.

U.S. Specialty Color Corp, P.O. Box 1417, Matthews, NC 28105 Phone: (704) 292-1476 Fax: (704) 292-1675

