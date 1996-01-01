Hard Chrome Reversible Rack, Two Bus Bar System Source: Hard Chrome Plating Company, Inc.

The reversible rack, two bus bar system combines the use of special racks, conforming anodes, and a spray rinse to increase productivity for hard chrome plating up to six times. Plating is very even with variations of less than 0.001 in. over a 6-ft length. The process produces high quality plating and zero-discharge rinsing.

The reversible rack is an integral part of the system. The rack is built with the anode hook and the conforming anode mount insulated from the cathode hook and the "workpiece" (cathode) mount. The insulated sections isolate the anode and cathode portions of the reversible rack. With the anode mounted from the top and workpiece from the bottom, ease of mounting, ease of reversing, and isolation of the part from the activities in the rest of the plating tank result.

