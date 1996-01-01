Metal Processing Barrels Source: Singleton Corporation

These metal barrels are durable in design and are made to order from mild steel, various stainless steels

These metal barrels are durable in design and are made to order from mild steel, various stainless steels, Carpenter 20 or Monel for phosphating, hot or cold black oxiding, pickling, cleaning, burnishing, and other operations. Barrels come in diameters from 12 in. to 36 in. and lengths from 18 in. to 60 on. Barrels come in either Power-Matic (patented) barrels for automatic loading and unloading or standard barrels with manual style doors.

Singleton Corp., 3280 West 67th Place, Cleveland, OH 44102 Phone: (216) 651-7800 Fax: (216) 651-4247

