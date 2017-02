Reel-to-Reel Plating Technology Source: METFAB Technologies, Inc

This high speed reel to reel systems incorporate modular construction, interchangeable cells, roll-out/plug-in plating stations, ultrasonic cleaning and rinsing, choice of heat, filtraton, and bath agitation. State-of-the-art innovations may be included such as computerized vision inspection and continuous thickness measurement.

Automatic pay-out and take-up systems use ultrasonic and non-contact sensors to detect the presence of product and maintain the proper degree of tension. Any size reel of flat stock or stamped product can be accommodated. Tachometer-generator feedback speed control is used to maintain synchronized transport speed and eliminate product distortion under all load conditions.

