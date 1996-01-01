RETOX Dual Chamber Oxidizer Systems Source: Adwest Technologies, Inc.

The RETOX dual chamber RTO (Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer) system provides a way for solvent-laden gas to be converted into CO 2 and H 2 O vapor. The oxidizer consists of a reinforced, insulated dual chamber filled with ceramic heat exchanger media. The gas flow is automatically controlled by a zero leakage poppet valve mechanism that changes the direction of the gas flow at regular intervals via an integral programmable logic control (PLC) system with remote modem-based telemetry diagnostics.

Due to the abundant oxygen content of the process gas, complete combustion readily occurs when the ignition point is reached in the oxidizer (typically 1600-1700°F for RTO and 600-800°F for RCO). Process hydrocarbons are converted to carbon dioxide and water vapor. With a sufficient concentration of solvents in the incoming process gas (400 PPM), the exotherm of the solvent heat release will be enough so that the destruction of VOC's will be self-sustaining and flameless (no NOX), with no supplemental auxiliary heat energy required from the burner.

The high degree of heat recovery (typically 95% primary heat recovery) achieved is the result of regenerative heat transfer. The VOC-laden process air enters a porous bed filled with high temperature ceramic heat transfer media. The air is preheated by the first heat recovery bed, passes through a central combustion chamber where the hydrocarbons are oxidized to carbon dioxide and water vapor, and then exits a second heat recovery bed where heat is transferred from the hot air back into the bed. In order to avoid an uneven temperature distribution throughout the oxidizer, the gas flow direction is changed at regular intervals by the automatic poppet valve flow switching mechanism and PLC controls to maintain an even temperature profile between the two beds.

