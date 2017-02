Water-Based Coatings Source: Metal Coatings International Inc.

Dacromet water-based inorganic coatings offer a cost-effective alternative to electro and

Dacromet water-based inorganic coatings offer a cost-effective alternative to electro and mechanical platings and solvent-based organics. Dacromet and various sealers and topcoats can be applied to a variety of substrates to provide corrosion protection to ferrous metals.

Compositions are proprietary, water-based coating dispersions containing metal oxides, metallic zinc, and aluminum flakes. The zinc and aluminum platelets align in multiple layers forming a metallic silver gray coating. Applied as a liquid material, the coating becomes totally inorganic after curing at 610F (321C). Dacromet coatings provide corrosion resistance to protect against road salt, humidity, solvents, and other sources of corrosion.

Metal Coatings International Inc, 275 Industrial Parkway, Chardon, OH 44024-1083 Phone: (440) 285-2231 Fax: (216) 285-5009