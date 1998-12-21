Workers Companion, Professional v. 3.51 Source: MountainView Software Corporation

Workers Companion helps companies complete their First Report of Injury for all 50 states, the OSHA 200, and other workers' compensation reports. Workers Companion also includes the ability to e-mail claims. Insurance carriers and TPAs can receive claims electronically, and can send Loss/Run information back to their customers. All of these transactions can happen across the Internet, eliminating VAN charges. You can also use existing VAN services if you choose. Employers use Workers Companion for its ease of entering claims, management features, reporting capabilities, and well-organized interface.