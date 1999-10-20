Accurate Coatings Storefront Source: Accurate Coatings

Accurate is a progressive, enterprising company with over 25 years in the business of powder coating, painting, assembly, warehousing, and transportation. Located in a 250,000 foot facility in Taylor, Texas, Accurate is just outside Austin, better known now as "Silicon Hills". Accurate houses a 43,000 sq. ft. wet paint operation, a 28,000 sq. ft. powder coating operation, and a 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse. Because of it's strategic location and specialized services, Accurate is able to provide high quality, multi-capacity coating services with Just-In-Time delivery for clients in the computer industry and other related businesses in the Central Texas area.

Accurate's services include custom powder coating, poly-urethane wet finish applications, EMI spray shielding, silk screening, JIT delivery, HUB warehousing, transportation, package recovery management, custom processes, and assembly. They also offer value added services that include customized warehousing, transportation links, inventory and order management, contract manufacturing, electronic test and repair, light assembly, turn key manufacturing services, manufacturing control, and bar coding. Accurate Coatings qualite programs include statistical process control, IPC, Mil, zero defect, statistical process control and ISO 9000. At Accurate, Inc., our main objective is customer satisfaction, and our efforts have been praised with awards from our clients for outstanding quality and achievement. Our teamwork, attention to detail, and pride in what we do mean success for everyone