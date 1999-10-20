Advanced Deburring & Finishing Storefront

Whatever your needs are in automated mechanical surface finishing, we sell the system. For nearly 20 years, our customers have repeatedly turned to us for process development and equipment in the following areas:
- Vibratory deburring, deflashing
- Cleaning - aqueous washing, degreasing, abrasive
- blasting
- Filtration & waste water systems
- Equipment reconditioning and sales
- Media & supplies - JIT
- Contract-finishing services
We have the expertise in improving your production process, because our in-house contract-finishing services actually use the equipment and supplies we sell. Just check out our Case Histories to see how our expertise in all phases of surface preparation can increase your production throughput and reduce costs.
Selling the system also means providing all the services you need to maximize your equipment dollar investment. From planning stages through installation and beyond, our approach with each customer means we:
- consult on process development
- recommend & sell equipment
- recondition/modify equipment
- train on equipment
- oversee startup procedures
- support with supplies
- follow up to ensure production goals/satisfaction & identify new needs