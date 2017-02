Alternative To Chrome Plating Technology Source: A Brite Company

Envirolloy ACS (Alternative Chrome Solution) is used for plating over nickel, copper, copper alloys, stainless steel and steel to produce a bluish–white chrome–like finish. Envirolloy ACS has the tarnish resistance and appearance that is almost indistinguishable from hexavalent chrome.

A Brite Company, 8005 Sovereign Row, Dallas, TX 75247 Phone: 888-8ABRITE.