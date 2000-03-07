E-Z Forms Source: EZX Corporation, The EZ-Forms™ Automation Company

EZ-Forms XL "EZ-Forms eXecutive" for Windows 95/98/NT is The Visual Forms Automation Processor! Features include: Calculations (robust with 50+ number & logical functions), Scan direct to form (TWAIN compliant scanner required), field pick lists (annotated), field ordering, field help, field validation, auto date, auto number, and more! Create, Fill-Out (internal), Fill-In (pre-printed), Modify, Compute, Validate, Save, ANY FORM in minutes!. WYSIWYG, multiple open forms, cut/paste, protected fields/objects, much, much, more. Great for basic desktop publishing too! EZ-Forms XL's focus is on forms design, production and fill-out. Unlike page document composition, the logical object oriented drawing tools are specifically tailored and optimized for forms design and manipulation. Its WYSIWYG (what-you-see-is-what-you-get) interactive screen is clear, intuitive and easy to use. Font size, typeface and printer options (including FAX transmission) are limited only by what is available under Microsoft Windows for your system. For truly flexible forms production, you can even print the filled-in data and the form at the same time or, fill-out to pre-printed forms. Now supports ISO paper sizes, metric measurements and extended length text objects. Now you can simply scan your form into XL, add filler fields, and you are done! What could be easier? EZ-Forms XL is a bargain! Includes: 100+ user modifiable forms, & Full Tutorial/Manual. Single user, multi-user, site/LAN, Enterprise and Developer Editions available.