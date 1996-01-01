Environmentally Safe Coatings Removal System Source: Composition Materials

Composition Materials Plasti-Grit System, specifically designed to accommodate Plasti-Grit media, is engineered for environmentally safe and economic cleaning and coatings removal from most surfaces. The system also operates free of toxic chemical strippers. It removes coatings without etching, marring, warping or otherwise damaging delicate substrates, preserving vital surface integrity.

Composition Materials Co., Inc., 1375 Kings Highway East, Fairfield, CT 06430 Phone: (203) 384-6111 Fax (203) 335-9728.

