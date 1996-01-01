Full Disc Buffs Source: Southwest Metal Finishing Supply Co.

Buffs of various materials including Muslin cloth, mill-treated cloth, cloth and sisal, sisal, Denim, flannel, and

Buffs of various materials including Muslin cloth, mill-treated cloth, cloth and sisal, sisal, Denim, flannel, and midget buffs are used throughout the metal finishing industry. They range in sizes from 7/8 in. to 16 in.. Sewing is from 1/8 in., ¼ in., 3/8 in. spiral sewn, loose, and concentric are also available.

Used for many applications at home and in shops for light duty polishing, restoration and production parts. Loose full disc buffs are made with one row of sewing around the arbor hole. Sewn full disc buffs are made with a spiral or concentric stitching adding structure and density to the buff. The most common stitching for these buffs are 1/8, ¼, 3/8, and ½ in. stitching. The 20-ply buff is the standard. Custom plies are available.

Airways are available in all sizes with both mill and custom dip treatments. These buffs come with permanent, center-less, or re-usable center plates.

Southwest Metal Finishing Supply Co, 4623 Candy Lane, Tyler, TX 75701 Phone: 903-509-4500 Fax: (903) 596-0116

