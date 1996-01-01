Immersion Heat Exchanger Source: Fluorotherm Polymers Inc.

Fluorotherm Teflon immersion heat exchangers are made of corrosion-resistant and the ultrapure fluoropolymer. They are used for heating and cooling chemically aggressive fluids and are superior to other exotic metals, alloys, glass, and graphite.

End users include pickling, semiconductor wafer processing, metal plating, galvanizing, as well as condensing corrosive gas for process and sampling. All surfaces are fully exposed to fluid for maximum heat transfer. The heat exchangers can handle high temperatures, live steam heating, and are available in more than 500 variations. Materials selection varies with operating conditions, such as water and steam pressure, flow rates, heat duty, and process/service fluid temperatures.

Fluorotherm Polymers Inc, 19F Gardner Road, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Phone: (973) 575-0760 Fax: (973) 575-0431

