Nanofiltration Membrane Separation Systems Source: MichDan Environmental

FIDUS membrane separation systems are designed to purify water and remove many types of contaminants from process and wastewater. The equipment is designed for water purification and recycling and recovery of valuable resources.

Equipment is custom-designed to fit requirements and space available and made from non-corrosive stainless steel and PVC components. Instrumentation and controls are panel-mounted. Manual backwash manifold affords ease of operation and maintenance.

Nanofiltration membrane separation system applications include:

closed-loop rinse system

source water purification; substitute to ion exchange resins

reclamation of valuable process chemicals

removal of dye and color from wastewater

waste volume reduction; more economical than evaporators

MichDan Enviromental Technologies Inc, 24 Carriage Way, North Providence, RI 02904; phone: 401-353-7806 Fax: (401) 353-5699

