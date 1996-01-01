Plating Bath Control Source: Heatbath Corporation

Bathminder maintains a highly controlled bath concentration by making frequent precise additions in amounts that match the chemicals that are consumed in the electroplating process. Accurate dosage provides consistent concentration of the bath and accountability of the replenished chemicals.

Pumps make no contact with chemical fluid and periodic replacement of the pump tube is the only routine maintenance required. The complete system including integral pumps takes less than one square foot of shelf space. All pertinent information is easily accessed and displayed on back-lighted alphanumerical display. Measurement units are retained in memory during a power loss. When power is restored, the program continues automatically.

Heatbath Corp, P.O. Box 2978, Springfield, MA 01102-2978 Phone: (413) 543-3381 Fax: (413) 543-2378

