Plating Systems for Electroless Nickel Source: Palm International

ENtank electroless nickel plating systems are available either with solid stainless steel construction

ENtank electroless nickel plating systems are available either with solid stainless steel construction (to be used with the ENstat II anodic passivation system) or with a polypropylene liner in a stainless steel shell. Extra low carbon grade Type 304 or 316 stainless steel is used to guarantee complete resistance to nitric acid.

The polypropylene is stress-relieved, virgin material, welded or extruded with copolymer rod under an inert atmosphere to ensure even expansion and freedom from defects. Each tank includes an air spider, a seal-less vertical centrifugal pump, either an external ENheat heat exchanger or stainless steel electric immersion heaters, and filter bag holders, with all necessary piping and valves.

Palm International Inc, 1289 Bridgestone Parkway, LaVergne, TN 37086 Phone: (615) 793-1990 Fax: (615) 793-1995

