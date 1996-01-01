recuperative thermal oxidizers,fume incinerators,fume oxidizers,vapor oxidizers,RTO Source: Adwest Technologies, Inc.

ADWEST TECHNOLOGIES, INC. provides cost effective RETOX® Twin Bed Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) and Catalytic (RCO) Oxidizer systems for hydrocarbon, VOC and odor control.Since 1987, over 400 RETOX® Oxidizers have been supplied worldwide, providing 99+% VOC Abatement. RETOX® RTO's operate fuel free at 400 PPM and greater inlet solvent loadings, with a twin bed heat exchanger of high temperature ceramic media rated at 95% thermal efficiency. Major RETOX® RTO/RCO applications include paint finishing, printing, web converting, drying, metallizing, laminating, semiconductor, adhesives, foundry, chemical, expand foam, pharmaceutical, flexible packaging, coating and soil vapor extraction processes.Specialized RETOX® RTO Oxidizer designs are available for Halogenated VOC and hydrocarbon applications as well as single source turnkey installations.

OBTAIN THE RETOX TWIN BED RTO ADVANTAGE AT A & WMA IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA