RETOX Oxidizers Source: Adwest Technologies, Inc.

Adwest Technologies RETOX dual chamber regenerative RTO oxidizer design provides more than 98 percent VOC/Odor Control with 95 percent primary heat recovery. The RETOX RTO Oxidizer units operate fuel free at 3 percent and greater LEL loadings. Each RETOX RTO module is shop assembled, skid-mounted and utilizes a LNG gas/fuel oil burner for rapid system cold start-up. This three (3) module system provides approximately 120,000 CFM of VOC Control Capacity for styrene, acrylontrile and aromatic hydrocarbon emissions from the resin processing plant in the Pacific Rim. Adwest also provides turnkey installation service for the 3 Module RETOX RTO Oxidizer System.

